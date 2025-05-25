Russia launches large-scale assault on Ukraine 

President Zelenskyy denounces what he calls U.S. silence as Russia launches a large-scale assault on Ukraine with drones and missiles.

May 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live