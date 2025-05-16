Russia, Ukraine agree to prisoner exchange deal after first peace talks in 3 years

Ukrainian and Russian delegates met face-to-face in Turkey to discuss a potential ceasefire, agreeing on a prisoner swap but not reaching a major breakthrough.

May 16, 2025

