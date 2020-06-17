Russian bomber intercepted off US coast

American fighter jets intercepted two Russian bombers and two fighter jets 32 miles off the coast of Alaska.
Tonight here American fighter jets intercepted Russian military planes off the US coast NORAD reporting F twenty twos confronted two Russian bombers. And two fighter jets 32 miles off Alaska. The Russian military releasing video they never entered American airspace.

