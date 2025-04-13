Russian missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine

Russia issued a massive attack that claimed at least 34 civilian lives in Ukraine over the weekend. The strike occurred as many families were heading to church to celebrate Palm Sunday.

April 13, 2025

