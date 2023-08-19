Russian missile strike targets civilians in Chernihiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling Russia a terrorist state after a missile attack killed at least seven people, including a six-year-old girl.

August 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live