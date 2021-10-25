'Rust' shooting witness corroborates Baldwin's claim he 'didn't pull the trigger'

Assistant director Dave Halls' attorney told ABC News her client said "since the very first day I met him... Alec did not pull that trigger” on the prop gun that discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live