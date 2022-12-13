Sam Bankman-Fried faces multiple charges of fraud

The embattled former CEO of cryptocurrency giant FTX was arrested Monday in the Bahamas; he is fighting extradition to the U.S.

December 13, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live