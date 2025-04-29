Sarasota police chase down unmanned, speeding boat after driver thrown overboard

An unmanned boat was speeding in circles after the driver was cut off by a larger vessel and thrown overboard in Florida.

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live