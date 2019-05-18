Transcript for Save money on your summer vacation

Back now with your money, and summer's best deals. ABC's whit Johnson with the ticket to save your money. Reporter: With memorial just around the corner, the clock is ticking to book that summer vacation, and it may be time to fly. This month has seen the cheapest airline tickets in two years. Experts say don't delay, but be flexible. They say the best time to buy your ticket is midweek, beginning Tuesday afternoon, and the cheapest time to fly is Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday. And you should think about destinations that aren't usually summer hot spots like the caribbean or the desert southwest. Any place where it's extremely warm is typically cheaper during the summertime months. Reporter: If you would rather go overseas, the dollar is strong, and Europe is a good deal. The average price this year for a summer transatlantic ticket is $909 compared to $926 this last year. If you are considering the low prices on discount airlines, watch out. Some of them have extra fees that can eat up your budget. Tom, our expert tells us that regardless of where you are flying, booking tickets one to three months out is the sweet spot. So if you are looking to travel in July, now is the time to shop. Tom? All right. You got to book now. Whit, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.