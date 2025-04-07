Scientists: Dire wolf brought back from extinction after 13,000 years

ABC News was given exclusive access to the Dallas laboratory where Colossal Biosciences says it brought the dire wolf back to life – a species that's been extinct for 13,000 years.

April 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live