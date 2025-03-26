SCOTUS upholds "ghost gun" kit regulations from Biden administration

In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a Biden Administration regulation that restricts access to so-called "ghost gun" kits.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live