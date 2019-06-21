Transcript for A sea lion bit a girl at a California beach

We turn next tonight to the nightmare at the shore in California, a teenage girl bitten by a sea lion in shallow waters. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: This video captures the moment a fun day at the beach turned into a nightmare for a California teen. 13-year-old Megan pegnini attacked in the shallow surf, bitten on the leg by a sea lion. It was just total fear. I started screaming as loud as I possibly could to see if someone could help me. Reporter: And tonight, as Megan recovers, a warning from fish and game officials who say that female sea lion who bit her exhibited signs of poisoning from domoic acid, a toxin found in algae. It can cause seizures in the animals, confusion, even death. A sea lion with domoic acid toxicity will act disoriented and behave differently and potentially more likely to harm a human than they normally would. Reporter: Though sea lion attacks are rare, the animals are powerful. In 2017, this sea lion pulled a little girl off the dock and into the water. In the last ten days, the marine mammal center here in California has rescued more than 50 sea lions and seals. All of them affected by domoic acid. Experts say when you're at the beach, stay away from wildlife. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.