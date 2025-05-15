Sean Combs' defense team begins cross-examination of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Lawyers for Sean Combs confronted ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura with messages she exchanged with Combs, and at times asked her to read them aloud.

May 15, 2025

