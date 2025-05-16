Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura faces fourth and final day of testimony

For the fourth day, Cassie Ventura delivered emotional testimony – breaking down and sobbing as she told the jury Combs beat her during drug fueled sex sessions with male prostitutes.

May 16, 2025

