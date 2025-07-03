Sean Combs trial juror: 'Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented'

For the first time since rendering a split verdict in the Sean Combs trial, one of the jurors, who requested to not be identified, is speaking out.

July 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live