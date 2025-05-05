Sean "Diddy" Combs jury selection underway in New York City

Combs told the judge, “I’m a little nervous today.” Most of the potential jurors said they know something about the case.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live