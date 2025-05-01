Sean 'Diddy' Combs rejects last-minute plea deal days before federal trial begins

Combs' federal trial for sex trafficking and other charges begins Monday, May 5. If convicted on all charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

May 1, 2025

