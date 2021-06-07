Search efforts resume in Surfside, Florida

Crews demolished part of the standing Champlain Towers South on Sunday night in a controlled explosion, which allowed officials to search and access other areas safely.
2:34 | 07/06/21

Search efforts resume in Surfside, Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

