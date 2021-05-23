Search intensifies for road rage suspect who killed 6-year-old boy

More
The suspect opened fire on a California highway, striking and killing the young boy.
1:42 | 05/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search intensifies for road rage suspect who killed 6-year-old boy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"The suspect opened fire on a California highway, striking and killing the young boy. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77862258","title":"Search intensifies for road rage suspect who killed 6-year-old boy","url":"/WNT/video/search-intensifies-road-rage-suspect-killed-year-boy-77862258"}