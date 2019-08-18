Transcript for Search for 2 missing firefighters intensifies

Back now with the frantic search in waters off the Florida coast. Two firefighters on a fishing trip never returned. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the desperate search intensifying in Florida for two firefighters missing at sea. Friends Brian Mccluney and Justin walker haven't been heard from since they left on a fishing trip Friday morning. The coast guard releasing this surveillance image of the pair putting their boat into the waters of port canaveral. Their families holding out hope. I hoped daylight would bring us something but I know currents. I understand that. I understand that it's like a needle in a haystack. But these two men are probably the most resourceful men. Reporter: Mccluney's brother says the boating trip had sentimental meaning to Brian. Their father had just passed away, leaving behind the boat. Brian was taking it out for one last trip. He's been fishing out here his whole life. Justin goes out with Brian every chance he gets. Reporter: Their families, surrounding communities, and local firefighters all searching beaches along the coast for any sight of the men. We're going to start walking the beach looking for debris all up and down the beach. Just looking for anything that may have drifted ashore. Reporter: The coast guard tells us crews have searched more than 4,000 square miles. And 15 boats still searching for those men. Stephanie, thank you.

