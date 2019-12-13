Search for a missing hiker near Los Angeles

More
Sree Mokkapathi disappeared while hiking with a group and search teams are currently scouting the area.
0:14 | 12/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search for a missing hiker near Los Angeles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Sree Mokkapathi disappeared while hiking with a group and search teams are currently scouting the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67700123","title":"Search for a missing hiker near Los Angeles","url":"/WNT/video/search-missing-hiker-los-angeles-67700123"}