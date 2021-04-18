Transcript for Search underway after triple shooting in Austin, Texas

To the "Index." And the urgent manhunt for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick. He's accused of killing three people in what has been called an isolated incident. Police say the suspect is a former sheriff's deputy. A special tribute for ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, one year after her death. The Vanessa Guillen gate will be unveiled at the base tomorrow. Across the street there will be a memorial site that's open to the public. Nasa is just hours away from attempting the flight of its ingenuity helicopter on Mars. Brought to Mars on the perseverance rover, it would become the first helicopter ever to fly on another planet. The helicopter must be able to lift off in Mars' thin atmosphere and survive nights that could reach 130 below zero. And the woman believed to be the oldest living American has passed away at 116 years old. Hester Ford was born in 1904 in South Carolina. She grew up working on a cotton farm and lived through two pandemics. She leaves behind 120 great-great grandchildren. When asked last year the secret to her longevity, she said, "I just live right." She was also known to eat either bacon or sausage every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.