Transcript for Searchers locate body of guardsman who went missing in Maryland floods

unfold tonight after the epic flooding inyland. Several feet of water. You sawt tear through the stets of Ellicott . A powerful force doying erything in its path la today, after a search for national guardsman who had been helped a woman, offihave found his Bo. ABC's Eva pilgr is there. Rter: Angry storm water invading ellicottcity, Maryland. Floohing down in Streed Sunday. A man seen here swept up in the devastatin water. A house crumbling right behind him. This was a parking lot here before theood, and this was after. Tonight, that water gone, but cote destruc left behind. Oh my god Reporter: You can see the sheer foe of the waters it came barrelling down this hill tearing out the sidewalk, throwing roots and debris. Thwho escaped were allowed to returnor the first time today to assess the damage. Meghan Clark owns a toy shop right behihese two overturned cars. She was trying to help oth get out in time. Standing outside her orway on the sidewalk in waist high water, I'm jus -- we have to go. We're goinie. Reporter: The floods claiming at least one life. 39r-old national gsman eddison hermond. Storm washe second of its Kio T this small town in just the last two years. But I'm notngo give up. Eva back wits tonight. She's live from that devastated town.and Eva, as said, this is now the S storm of its kind to hit this cmunity in just two years. I know the city was putting new feguards ie, so what happened? Reporter: That's exactly right. The cityays they everything they could to be prepared. The updated retention wall did T fail it is still standing after 2016, the made many plans forprojects. The pr David, T ojects take time. E pilim with us tonight. Eva, Thau. Let's get right toinger E. And we know the flooding I marylandov least for now. But the real threat, in the middle of the country. Reporter: Happening as we spea you can see the sev Iowa, into kans the tornado watch for wo, Oklahoma. More than 50evere storm reports already. Ane're just early in the evenin then, the circulationle oft eft of Alberto. You canlearly see it, as it moves north, 'S right now about florence,alabama, it's going to be in Kentucky early Tomo, and then by tomorrow night, concerned about chic for its evening come mute. Flash D watches all the way toue know. Ginger, thank you. We T next tonight to president trum trying to save

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.