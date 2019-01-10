Transcript for Searing heat already baking the South headed to Northeast

And this evening, much of the east is now bracing for record-breaking heat tomorrow. Record highs are possible from North Carolina all the way up to New York. That heat ahead of a line of storms and tornado watches tonight. Chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking it all again tonight for us. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. Dozens of cities have reached their hottest September on record, including Indianapolis and New Orleans. Who, by the way, both had their hottest October temperatures ever on record today. So, the numbers just keep growing. And they're going to stick with us tomorrow. 98, Nashville, 95, Baltimore. But it is winter-like behind that front. We focus on the northeast, but tomorrow that's where the heat focuses. 98 for Richmond. Philadelphia could break a record at 93. Let's go ahead and see what's happening along that front, because it's tornadic already. Tornado warnings have been popping from Kansas to Iowa. Flash flood watches from Michigan back to New Mexico. This front, as it slows down, could squeeze out two to four inches of rain. David? Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.