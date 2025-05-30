Searing testimony from former assistant at Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

The defense confronted Sean Combs' ex-assistant known by using the pseudonym "Mia" after she testified against Combs. Prosecutors say she was subjected to forced labor and sex, which Combs denies.

May 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live