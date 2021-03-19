Transcript for Secretary Mayorkas, senators visit immigration facility in El Paso

people vaccinated. Dr. Ashish jha, appreciate our time. Thank you. President Biden's dhs secretary traveling to El Paso, Texas, today. Hundreds of migrant teens and children held at facilities ten days or longer. That's beyond the national limit. Here's Matt Gutman from new Mexico. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news learning about 500 migrant minors have spent more than ten days in border patrol custody, well beyond the three-day limit. Many like this 17-year-old. He says, we're searching for the American dream because this our country, the violence is really bad. Reporter: Today, homeland security secretary, Alejandro mayorkas, and a bipartisan group of senators visited immigration facilities here in El Paso after he acknowledged this week the challenge ahead. The situation is undoubtedly we are working around the clock to manage it. Reporter: The U.S. Bracing for a surge of migrants not seen in 20 years. Many going right over this wall. This is what's left of the ladders migrants use to get over the wall. Most of the children in overwhelmed border patrol facilities are left to wait for day for transfer to shelters. But tonight, the Texas governor blasting even those shelters, which are supposed to be designed for children. We see very dangerous conditions that these migrants are forced to be in, whether it be lack of running water or exposure and spread of covid. Reporter: And today, David, the government of Mexico saying it is deploying forces to its southern border, trying to stem the flow of migrants into the now they're saying they're doing this mostly to protect the massive number of children coming in, most of them from Central America. Matt Gutman on the southern border again for us. Matt, thank you.

