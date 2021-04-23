‘Secrets of the Whales’ series released on Disney+

More
World-renowned photographer Brian Skerry lived among whales for over three years in 24 different locations. His new docuseries is available on Disney+.
1:25 | 04/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Secrets of the Whales’ series released on Disney+

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"World-renowned photographer Brian Skerry lived among whales for over three years in 24 different locations. His new docuseries is available on Disney+.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77254254","title":"‘Secrets of the Whales’ series released on Disney+","url":"/WNT/video/secrets-whales-series-released-disney-77254254"}