Former Sen. Bob Dole’s casket lies in US Capitol

Elizabeth Dole, who is also a former senator, is pictured in front of her late husband’s casket. Members of both sides of the aisle paid tribute to the late senator.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live