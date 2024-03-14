Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments on the floor about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were met with heavy pushback from Mitch McConnell.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live