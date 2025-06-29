Senate advances Trump's 'big beautiful bill'

The Senate narrowly advanced President Trump's signature legislation. ABC News' Jay O'Brien reports from Capitol Hill.

June 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live