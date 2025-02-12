Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in as President Trump's director of national intelligence on Wednesday, as the Senate took a big step towards confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary.

February 12, 2025

