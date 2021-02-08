Transcript for Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Next tonight, the senate officially opening debate on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And it's already facing headwinds, not just from some Republicans, but from Progressive Democrats, as well. Those divisions deepening after the eviction moratorium was allowed to expire. Here's ABC's congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, with just days until August recess, Democrats are racing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure package. Let's start voting on amendments. The longer it takes to finish, the longer we'll be here. Reporter: But the senate's top Republican says, what's the rush? Senators on both sides expect and deserve opportunities to have a say and to put their own state's imprints on this major Reporter: At least ten Republican senators must sign on for the bill to head to the house, where it faces another set of obstacles. Progressives are demanding their party pass a larger package first. We will uphold our end of the bargain and not pass the bipartisan bill until we get all of these investments in. Reporter: Many of those Progressives now furious the white house and congress let the federal moratorium on evictions expire over the weekend, stranding millions of Americans, like terriana Clark of Harvey, Louisiana. For right now, this is all that I have. This is all that my family has right now. Reporter: She fears she and her two small children will soon be out on the street. I'm literally going to be in my car until I figure something out. Reporter: House Reporter: House Democrats are calling on the white house to act. The white house pointing the six states and D.C. Have decided to extend the eviction moratorium on their own. And Rachel Scott joining us from the hill. As the senate debates this infrastructure bill, there's some news coming out about one prominent senator who now has covid. Reporter: Whit, senator Lindsey graham of South Carolina has tested positive for covid-19, even after being fully he has mild symptoms, but tonight, we are learning that he was with six other senators this weekend at a gathering, hosted by senator Joe Manchin of west Virginia, on his house boat. So far, graham is the only one to test positive. Whit? Rachel, thank you.

