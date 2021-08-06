Transcript for Senate report reveals security, intelligence failures before Capitol riot

that scathing bipartisan senate report on the capitol riot. The attack on the capitol, finding that security and intelligence failures happened at every level of government and that warnings were ignored. The report revealing for one that a month before the attack, some authorities knew of stlets of violence, of blog posts with maps of the capitol, the tunnels, the exits. So, why wasn't that information shared? Rachel Scott from the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a blistering bipartisan report revealing massive security failures at every level of government leading up to January 6th. Usa! Reporter: The five-month investigation painting a dark picture, revealing critical breakdowns in communication and preparation, among the capitol police, FBI, dhs and department of defense. The panel finding on December 21st, weeks before the attack, capitol police intelligence had uncovered information about the threat of violence, including a blog post with a map of the capitol, encouraging trump supporters to "Surround every building with a tunnel entrance/exit." One comment saying, "This is do or die. Bring your guns." But the full scope of that information was never conveyed to capitol police leadership or its officers, who then came under attack. Senator Amy klobuchar was one of four senators who led the review. Is there any reason why the capitol should have been left vulnerable on January 6th. No. Literally there were posts floating around with maps of the tunnels under the capitol. Reporter: The report laying out 20 recommendations, including the selection of a new capitol police chief. Late tonight the capitol police responding to the report. But the report did not address what led up to the attack, including if former president Donald Trump's words provoked the violence we saw that day or any contributing factors in weeks and months leading up to the attack. And tonight, recalled renewed Alls for an independent January 6th commission. Senator Susan Collins one of the few Republicans on board. I see this report as very valuable, but not substitute for the independent commission. Reporter: But it has already failed once in the senate, blocked by Republicans. Senate ma minority leader Mitch Mcconnell telling me it's a son starter. What we needed was a quick solution to the problem of security and pursuit of those who broke the law which the justice department assures me is going on very, very aggressively. All right, Rachel Scott, it was your question to senator Mcconnell, saying it's a nonstarter. Senator Collins saying we still need to know more. So, the obvious question, will there be a deep dive into what led up to the attack on the capitol? Reporter: Well, David, there is just simply not enough Republican support to launch an independent commission, but all eyes are on house speaker Nancy Pelosi. She does have the power to appoint a commercial committee to look into what happened. But Republicans are already blasting that idea, calling it partisan. David? Rachel Scott reporting from the hill tonight. Thank you, Rachel.

