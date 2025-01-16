Senators question Trump nominees in confirmation hearings

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee. His nominees for secretary of the interior and EPA administrator also faced questions at hearings.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live