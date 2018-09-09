Transcript for Serena Williams was fined $17,000 for arguing with the chair umpire

Martha, thack here at homo the mafallout the U.S. Op, and the moment witnessed by Serena Williams fine7,000 for yelling at the chair umpire, smashing a racket, loudly complaining about a double standard between men women players. Erielle reshef was there. Reporr: It was the explosive tte biggest stage in tennis that no one saw coming. You owe me an Apolo I have never cheated in my life. Reporte tonight, Serena Williams fined $17,000 for going head to head with chair ump You need to make an uncement. I didn't get coaching. Reporter: It started when a warning W Serena's coach made thllegal hand signa the tennis superstar seething. I don'tat I'd ra lose. Orter: Aft the match, her coach saying he was doing 'S become a common tc. Well, I meaest. S coaching. I , I don't ink she looked at me. That why she dt even Thi I was. Reporter: S had no ide her frustration ding. At, she breaks her racket.other violation. I have a daughter. And I D right. And I ha. You owe me an apology.r: But it S this moment that sent situation spiraling. You're a thief. Reporter: Lin the mat, thumnding sere a game penalt ame penalt verbal Abe. It was up to Serena and the chair to rein neither one of them did what for a referee, accusing the ump of a see standard out here at do a lot worse. Use I'm a woman. Because I'm a woman you're going to take this away from me. That is not righonight, thhead of the usa acknowledga lack of equalit but despite the drama, Serena's old oppone Naomi osa of Jan keeping her cool, outplaying her idol to take the title.that she W proud of me. I was really grateful for her. Reporter: An echo taintinghe trophy remony. But Serena herself reiningcrowd. Let'siv C where credit's due and let's boo anore. Reporter: Tom, the world ssociation is look intohat happen on the court. But ys it is te celebrate the two players, both of who have great integrity. To Eriel, thank Yo E's still ch more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.