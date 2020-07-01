Series of new storms slamming West with rain, snow and mud

More
Several fast-moving systems are crossing the U.S., with some snow expected to fall in the Northeast later this week.
0:46 | 01/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Series of new storms slamming West with rain, snow and mud

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Several fast-moving systems are crossing the U.S., with some snow expected to fall in the Northeast later this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68105351","title":"Series of new storms slamming West with rain, snow and mud","url":"/WNT/video/series-storms-slamming-west-rain-snow-mud-68105351"}