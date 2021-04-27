Series of synagogue attacks in New York City

More
The New York Police Department released surveillance showing the suspect throwing rocks and smashing windows at a synagogue in the Bronx. At least three synagogues were targeted this weekend.
0:15 | 04/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Series of synagogue attacks in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The New York Police Department released surveillance showing the suspect throwing rocks and smashing windows at a synagogue in the Bronx. At least three synagogues were targeted this weekend. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77327973","title":"Series of synagogue attacks in New York City","url":"/WNT/video/series-synagogue-attacks-york-city-77327973"}