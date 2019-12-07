Transcript for 3 sets of twins born to firefighting team who battled Carr blaze

Finally tonight here, our persons of the week. They were on the front lines of a massive fire, now they're on the front lines of somethinges. We will never forget all of those firefighters who battled the Carr fire in northern California. Nearly one year ago. 38 days they were at it. Among them, the firefighters from the Redding fire department. And tonight, one very welcome image. Their wives and their babies. 12 of them. Three sets of twins in that group. What a gift after the firefight of their lives. The babies on their fathers' they all have their hands full. But they're all helping each other. New dad Garrett Claycamp. It's a big team effort, very family oriented and I think that's one of the reasons we love this job and being able to help each other out family and friends. Reporter: New mom, Kimberly Hanlon. One of the moms giving birth to twins. She remembers that massive wildfire. After we all went through something emotional we all got together and were telling each other what was happening and we all kind of figured out we were pregnant together. Reporter: 12 babies tonight. And one very solid prediction. We are going to have a lot of play dates and a lot of kids and probably tantrums and good times together, yes. And so we choose the firefighters of the Redding fire department, their wives and babies. I'm David Muir. Please stay safe if you're in the gulf tonight. Good night.

