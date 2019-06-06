Transcript for Severe deadly storms moving across the South

We are following severe and now deadly storms moving across the south. A flooding emergency and high water rescues across several states tonight. Look at this. Firefighters rushing to save a woman trapped in her car under water. Flash flooding shutting down I-44 in Oklahoma City tonight. And a tornado crossing the road near convent, Louisiana. Tonight, new watches are in effect as more storms now take aim, and ABC's Marcus Moore is in the storm zone tonight, he's in Houston. Reporter: Tonight, powerful storms turning deadly in the south. Dramatic high water rescues in Baton Rouge. Watch as firefighters race to save a woman, as floodwaters carry away her car, after nearly three inches of rain fell in one hour. Desperately trying to break the glass. Moments later, pulling open the door and guiding her to safety. Tragically, another driver rescued from his car did not survive. The storm's powerful winds, gusts up to 65 miles per hour, flipping cars at this baton Rouge hospital. Multiple tornadoes reported in the state. A dash cam recording as this one forms, churning up debris, crossing the road near convent, Louisiana. And five people hurt nearby at this Exxon Mobil facility in sorrento. That flooding danger extending all the way to Oklahoma City. Interstate 44 shut down. The roadway submerged. Rivers swollen. There's a lot of force in that water right there and it's going to continue to feed eventually all the way into Arkansas. Reporter: This round of rain means it will take even longer for residents downstream to dry out. And Marcus Moore with us live tonight from Houston. And Marcus, we know Houston took a beating from storms there yesterday and now everyone there bracing for more tonight? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. And here in Houston, there is groundstops at both of the majoror airports as this storm is expected to perhaps bring about more flooding, heavy rain and even strong winds tonight. David? We can see the scene right there behind you. Marcus, thank you. We're thinking about the folks in Houston tonight. Let's get to chief meteorologist ginger zee. She's tracking it all for us. Reporter: David, Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a flash flood warning. Just one of those sports so tortured, getting more rain tonight. The severe thunderstorm watches from San Antonio to great falls to Salt Lake City. And to bring you that rainfall map, along the Mississippi, they don't want it. Anywhere in the southeast, Georgia up through south Carolina, they need this rain. David? Ginger zee with us tonight. Ginger, thank you. And next here, there are new

