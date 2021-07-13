Transcript for Severe storm threatens Northeast as fires burn out West

We turn now to the severe weather threat for some 40 million Americans over the next 24 hours. Severe storms moving into the northeast at this hour. New York City, for one, is having its wettest July on rourd since 1975. And of course, the month is only half over. The northeast soaked, while the west suffers in blistering heat. Dozens of wildfires. The Philadelphia area already hit with what's being called a 100-year event. Drivers rescued there. Torrential rain causing a partial bridge collapse in Seneca, Illinois. And in the west tonight, California's river fire burning across two counties near yosemite. ABC's erielle reshef tonight on the tale of two countries. Reporter: Tonight, new severe storms threatening the northeast after pummeling the mid-atlantic. More of the same today. More rain, more storms. Reporter: Thunderstorms stalling over the Philadelphia area overnight, turning into a flash flood emergency. Up to ten inches of rain in spots in just a few hours. Swamping the evening commute. That water right there is probably about 36 inches deep. Reporter: First responders and marine units rescuing families from their flooded homes. The national weather service calling the extreme flooding a 100-year event. And in the west, harrowing images of residents fleeing the out of control bootleg fire in Oregon that's now more than 200,000 acres. It is scary. It's enough to make you cry, and it's enough to make you sick to your stomach. Reporter: Our will Carr at beckwourth complex fire, north of lake tahoe. 2020 was a historic fire season for California. This year, we've seen a dramatic jump in fires compared this time last year. We've also seen a 100,000 more acres burned and this fire season is just getting started. Reporter: Experts say these extreme fires and floods are the new normal. It's important to note that these events are not anomalies or outliers, they're indicators of what we continue to expect. It's no longer just about stopping or slowing the change in climate. It's about adapting to climate change. Reporter: And here in new York City, we've received nearly nine inches of rain in just the first half of July. That's twice the amount we normally see for the entire month. Storms are expected to move into New York City tonight. David? Erielle reshef, thank you. Let's get right to senior emergency rob Marciano tracking it all for us tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. You know, in summer, these systems move slowly, but we're really stuck in this rut of western heat and eastern humidity. The northeast and the great Lakes where we've got a severe thunderstorm watch up for much of Pennsylvania and western new York. Could a rough next couple of hours. Don't expire until 11:00 more scattered storms tomorrow but the focus for severe weather will be across Chicago, green Bay. Lincoln could see tornadoes, as in the west, the heat is still on, but it retreats inland. And we have a monsoon that will cool off the southwest, but that will bring a flash flood threat and more dangerous fire starting lightning. David? Rob Marciano with the gray skies behind him. Rob, thank you.

