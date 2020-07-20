Severe storms and extreme heat move across the country

More
Oppressive heat spans from Kansas City to the Northeast.
0:45 | 07/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms and extreme heat move across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Oppressive heat spans from Kansas City to the Northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71870784","title":"Severe storms and extreme heat move across the country","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-extreme-heat-move-country-71870784"}