Severe storms force flight cancellations, delay over 700 flights at Chicago airports

For a second straight day, severe storms are battering much of the Heartland – delaying more than 750 flights at Chicago airports, cancelling dozens more and causing a traffic nightmare overnight.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live