Severe storms hit East Coast with storm watches in effect along the I-95 corridor

Police say a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning in NYC and is alert and conscious.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live