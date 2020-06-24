Severe storms from Louisiana to Carolinas

More
New weather warnings are in effect along the Gulf Coast as well as a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch in the South.
0:15 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms from Louisiana to Carolinas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"New weather warnings are in effect along the Gulf Coast as well as a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch in the South.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71437919","title":"Severe storms from Louisiana to Carolinas","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-louisiana-carolinas-71437919"}