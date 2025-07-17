Severe storms in Northeast after lightning strike in New Jersey kills 1, injures 14

One person died and 14 others, including eight children, were injured after being struck by lightning overnight at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range in Jackson Township.

July 17, 2025

