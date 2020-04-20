-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Apr. 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: Parents across the US working to calm children
-
Now Playing: In Denmark, slow return to normal for students
-
Now Playing: Price of oil goes negative for the first time
-
Now Playing: Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states
-
Now Playing: High number of COVID-19 patients have blood clots
-
Now Playing: USC reveals preliminary results of antibody study
-
Now Playing: Ebola drugs shows promise against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Married nurse couple battling COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Results from 3,300 antibody tests in a community
-
Now Playing: This week marks 1 month of no income for millions
-
Now Playing: Virus ravaging nursing homes across the country
-
Now Playing: Blast of winter snow set for Ohio Valley and Northeast
-
Now Playing: States look for next steps as hospitals continue fight
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton on whether there's hope for Remdesivir
-
Now Playing: China revises up COVID-19 death toll in Wuhan by 50%
-
Now Playing: Woman delivers baby while in COVID-19 coma
-
Now Playing: Grim discovery found at largest nursing home in NJ
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils long-awaited guidelines to reopen US