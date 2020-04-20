Severe storms threatening the East Coast

More
There were at least four reported tornadoes in Florida and severe storms were expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds from Baltimore to New York.
0:08 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms threatening the East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:08","description":"There were at least four reported tornadoes in Florida and severe storms were expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds from Baltimore to New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70251563","title":"Severe storms threatening the East Coast","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-threatening-east-coast-70251563"}