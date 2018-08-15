Transcript for Severe thunderstorm warnings are up in New England

There are more storms headed to the northeast tonight, after the system already brought deadly flooding in the heartland. A father and son drawned when their vehicle was swept off a road in Kansas. Severe flash flooding in Oklahoma City, as well. Look at the images. First responders carrying people through water. Flood warnings as the system moves east just in time for the end of this week. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it live along the west side highway here in New York tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. We have some strong thunderstorms to our north in new England and across Illinois and Indiana. Those storms that created flooding in Arkansas and Oklahoma are waning a bit, but still have flood watches up. The system moves to the east, tomorrow, Cincinnati, Louisville, could get rough for you guys. Into the northeast flood zone where it's not going to make much to flood. It was dry here today, but it was hot and heat advisories are up for New York City. The humidity is also going to crank the next couple of days and that will load up the atmosphere for the potential of more torrential rains. David? Rob, thank you. And overseas tonight, and we

