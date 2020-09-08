Transcript for Severe thunderstorms move into Midwest

Back now with the severe thunderstorms moving in at this hour. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible across parts of the midwest and another round of heat from Texas to the northeast. Let's get right to ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Rob, good evening. Good evening, Tom. Some storms have had winds over 70 miles an hour along with at least three reported tornadoes. Here's a look at where they're headed, towards Minneapolis, towards Madison, back through Des Moines, damaging winds a threat tonight as this front presses to the east then tomorrow to a lesser extent we get in through Des Moines across the river over by Chicago by tomorrow night. The heat is building below this. Temperatures will feel like up over 100 in Dallas, Shreveport and Little Rock and the heat and humidity only building here on Tuesday. Tom. Rob Marciano for us. Rob, great to have you back

