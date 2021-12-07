Transcript for Severe thunderstorms in Northeast pose flash flooding danger

We're tracking that heat, the devastating fires and, of coursethe storms in the northeast at this hour. In fact, a tornado warning moments ago. Chief meteorologist ginger zee with the latest track for us. Ginger? Reporter: You know, David, there is a tornado warning that just popped about 15 miles to our west. We've got severe tomorrow warnings and flash flood warnings all over the northeast outside of Philadelphia, some of the suburbs picking up four to seven inches of rain. So, flash flooding, probably the biggest threat for most people, anywhere in the green there, from leaf land to Long Island. Those storms could not just have tornadoes but damaging straight-line winds. That means power outages and trees down possible P. A brief look at what's going to happen the rest of July, above average for our friends out west. Ginger, thank you. We'll see you first thing in the morning on "Gma."

