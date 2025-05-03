Severe weather alerts from South Carolina to Maine

Damaging wind gusts, large hail and the potential for tornadoes are all possible throughout Sunday and into Monday.

May 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live